NAACP delivers proposals on reform to local law enforcement agencies

The NAACP Lima Chapter has made up a list of proposals they will be delivering to the Lima Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Mayor David Berger.
“Get your knee off of our neck and your hand out of our pockets,” says Ronald Fails, president of the Lima NAACP.
That’s the theme of what the NAACP is asking from law enforcement.
Lima Mayor David Berger sent out a three-page letter to the community a few weeks back acknowledging the struggles that the black community faces, not only in the country but right here in Lima. Now, the Lima NAACP is asking that he take action and make change out of the list of 10 proposed reforms that the NAACP came up with. They say that there is one in particular that Mayor David Berger has the power to change overnight, and that’s ending racial profiling.
“Stop the pin-point policing which is nothing but racial profiling, which in effect for the minority community, amount to ‘I'm not dead, but you have killed my future’,” says Fails.
They hope to advance racial equity and justice within these law enforcement agencies that they say are ruining lives in the black community.
Fails continues, “We’re over-policed, and the results of that is it's destroying us economically, it's destroying us in terms of quality of life, it’s destroying us in terms of freedom of movement.”
Fails says they have been met with positivity so far from different members of law enforcement and the mayor, and hope to continue to receive support by seeing reform in these agencies.