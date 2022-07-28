National Trappers Convention returns to Allen County Fairgrounds

Things are bustling at the Allen County Fairgrounds as the National Trappers Association holds their 63rd annual convention and outdoor show. This event brings the largest gathering of trappers in the world. It has been nine years since the show was held in Lima.

"We have people from all over the country, from Florida to Oregon, Alaska, Maine, Arizona, so it's really a family event," says Dave Linkhart, Public Information Officer for Ohio Trappers Association. "A lot of trappers come here. It's a trade show, and it's also a show where they can share information," adds Linkhart.

