National Trappers Convention returns to Allen County Fairgrounds

"We have people from all over the country, from Florida to Oregon, Alaska, Maine, Arizona, so it's really a family event," says Dave Linkhart, Public Information Officer for Ohio Trappers Association. "A lot of trappers come here. It's a trade show, and it's also a show where they can share information," adds Linkhart.
There's plenty of fun for people of all ages. There will be a Kids Cave where kids can experience a wide range of outdoor activities. Nothing outdoor-related is off the table. There will be five workshops that include building trapping equipment and birdhouses, drawing animals, and making and using a simple survival kit. Businesses all over the industry are here to teach more on hunting and trapping of different species that are found throughout the country. Amy Lucas with Barnes Hide and Fur has quite the variety to come check out.
"We have wolves, we have a Finn-coon that comes from Japan, normally and everything else. It's one of those coon that thinks it's a dog. To come and see that would be amazing," says Amy Lucas with Barnes Hide and Fur out of Burlington, MI.
If you're looking for bates and lures, you will find those at the convention, too.
"They can find two different bates, three different meat bates, plus several different lures. Some gland lures, some curiosity, and some long-distance call lures," says Cletis Richards of Apple Road Bait and Lures out of Carthage, MO.
From learning new trapping techniques to promoting safe harvest of fur-bearing mammals , the association hopes everyone leaves understanding the role trappers have in managing wildlife.
"Anybody who's had a raccoon in their attic, or had coyotes chasing their lambs or animal damage, beaver flooding fields, they understand the importance of management and it's trappers that provide that. Here's a better chance to come out, talk to these people and better understand just the vital role that we play in wildlife management," adds Linkhart.
The event runs through Saturday, July 30th. The 1-day pass is only $10, and children 12 and under are free. To find more information on vendors attending the convention and a full schedule of events, click here.
