A neighborhood clean up event was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Lima.
The Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership (LACNIP) and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Association hosted the event. Volunteers came to the park in order to clean up the area, and improve the overall quality of the community.
Trash bags and other items were distributed to those who attended the event.
"We are doing events like this to start getting our neighborhoods clean, because from the winter months and the trash that is blown around, a lot of neighborhoods are full of trash and this is our way in giving back to the community," said Denise James, President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Association. "This is a way in giving the kids a sense of appreciation for their neighborhoods and keeping their neighborhoods clean."
Two more clean up events are planned for the next two Saturdays.
On April 10th, a clean up event will be held at The Edible Forest, located at 719 North Metcalf Street at 10:00 A.M.
On April 17th, a clean up event will be held at Lima's Downtown Square at 10:00 AM.