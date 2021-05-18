Neil Armstrong airport to hold grand opening for new terminal

The Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville will be holding a grand opening event for its newest building.
On June 12th, the airport will be inviting people in to check out their new terminal building, which was completed last fall. Bi-plane rides and food trucks are just some of the features of the grand opening event, along with running the Fly Me to the Moon 5K on the runway.
Those with the airport say they're looking forward to showing off the new facility. "We’re very excited to have this out here; it’s been a very welcoming building for pilots, we have a kitchen area, a nice waiting room, comfortable rest facilities, and a good place to keep passengers comfortable while they’re waiting," said Ted Bergstrom, airport manager.
The event will be on Saturday, June 12th, starting at 7:30 in the morning with a pancake breakfast. Remote parking will be available for visitors.