New economic director named for Wapakoneta

A new executive director has been named to lead Wapakoneta into future economic development growth.
Logan O'Neill of New Bremen was selected by the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council Board to replace the retiring executive director Greg Myers. O'Neill currently serves as the executive director of the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, a position he has held since April of 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business, Marketing and Business Administration from Bluffton University. O'Neill will be working alongside Myers until his retirement in March learning as much as possible to assist in his leadership of Wapakoneta's economic development efforts.