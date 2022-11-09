New holiday kickoff event planned for downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It only made sense and Downtown Lima Inc. was happy to step in to make sure the lights go on.
The group is hosting a new event called "Lights on Lima" to be held on Friday, November 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lima's town square. Plans are still in the making but those involved say it will be a family-friendly event to ring in the holidays with a variety of activities. Organizers say the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree is an event that people look forward to each year and they wanted to keep that tradition.
"For us at Downtown Lima Inc. that's exactly what it's about. It kicks off the holiday season downtown. So no matter who does it, we really want the community to feel that. So we're really excited. This will also kick off Small Business Saturday downtown the very next day. Our Holiday Festival on December 3rd and it really all just works very well together," explained Betsey Billingsley, executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.
Downtown Lima Inc. is working with the City of Lima, Woof Boom Radio, and Artspace/Lima to plan "Lights on Lima" and will release more details in the coming days. If you would like to volunteer, contact them at the number on your screen.
