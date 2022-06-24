New Ohio Presidents Exhibit Arrives to Allen County Museum

The Ohio Presidents Surprising Legacies Exhibition will make its public viewing debut tomorrow at the Allen County Museum. The exhibition will run tomorrow through October 30. Earlier today, a member sneak peek reception took place from 5 PM to 7 PM ahead of tomorrow's scheduled opening. For the big debut, the Ohio Presidential Exhibit will feature guest curator Dr. Christine Fowler Shearer who shared with us on what visitors can expect to see tomorrow.
"There's a lot of facts and articles for the presidents that maybe aren't as common knowledge as some of the other ones. There's some interesting stories that are told through the objects, and we are also including the First Ladies because they're just as important as their husbands," says Dr. Christine Fowler Shearer, Guest Curator, The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.
With a one-of-a-kind exhibit that specifically tailors to the connection between United States presidents and Ohio in Lima, a monumental impact will be felt in the community.
"I am so excited about this exhibition because the community has the opportunity to see this history probably for the first time all together, and so, I'm particularly proud of that in regard to the exhibition coming to Lima, Ohio," says Amy Craft-Klassen, Director, Allen County Museum.
Anyone can see the new exhibit during business hours of Tuesday through Friday from 11 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.