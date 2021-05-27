New physical therapy tech at St. Rita's improves both therapist and patient experience

In March, a new physical therapy technology was implemented at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, and it has already transformed the way patients are rehabilitated. It is called the SafeGait 360®, and it is only 1 of 3 available in the state.
The overhead system provides support by reducing a patient's body weight by up to 50%. It will also catch them if they fall and constantly tracks movements. Both therapists and patients who use the system say it has improved their quality of care and recovery.
"As a therapist you always want to have three or four hands just because you can never get your hands on enough body parts as we're walking or doing activities," explains Christopher Will, a Physical Therapy Assistant. "It kind of takes a lot of weight off our shoulders in terms of safety."
"It just makes you feel more secure, and you know you're not going to fall and get injured and make things worse," says Paul Weadock of Wapakoneta, a SafeGait patient. "We're working on it and it's very confidence building."
The SafeGait 360® addition is all part of the newly renovated gym space in their Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.