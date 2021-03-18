New scholarship at OSU Lima aims to keep engineering talent in West Central Ohio

A new scholarship has been created thanks to a partnership between The Ohio State University at Lima and Husky Lima Refinery.
The Husky Lima Refinery Scholarship will be available for upcoming Fall 2021 students in the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology (BSET) at the university.
Incoming BSET students will each receive at least $1,000 towards their education.
"We want to be supportive of the students interested in the work that we do in Lima," said Claudio Ingaramo, Vice President of U.S Refining and Husky Lima Refinery plant manager. "If they understand we are willing to invest in them, we hope they will give us a look when it comes time to enter the workforce."
"This program will help build a pipeline of qualified employees for our region," said Jon Horn, senior manager of Lima Refinery Human Resources. "Ohio State Lima is an essential partner, willing to develop and grow the programs and degrees needed to deliver a pipeline of qualified employees for our region."