Newly renamed Leo Academy celebrates first full year

The school formerly known as Golden Bridge Academy had its last day of school in their new downtown Lima building, but now with an entirely new name and logo.
It is now called the Leo Academy (71 Town Square, Lima, OH), named after one of its biggest supporters. The Pre-K through 7th grade school first moved into the building last summer, just two weeks before the year started. Now, they have successfully completed the first full year. They celebrated with an official induction and a fun field day for students. The new principal, Kendra Gottschalk, says the last nine months have been some of the hardest, but it's all rewarding in the end.
"Because of that situation and because of the obstacles we went through, we have come together as one," Gottschalk explains. "This is who we are, we're proud of this moment, we're so happy to be here. I can't say enough because it was a lot of hard work."
Gottschalk says her proudest moment was when every student re-enrolled for next school year.