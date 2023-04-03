Nine area fire departments assist with early morning barn fire at Cool Winds Farm

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Firefighters battled a massive barn fire this morning in Allen County.
The call originally came in around 1:45 a.m. this morning of a barn fire at Cool Winds Farm located at 2060 South Cool Road. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Perry Township says nine area fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze and crews were on the scene for over five hours. The owner of Cool Winds Farm says the structure was used to house bales of hay and straw.
"We probably had 100 big bales of straw and 100 to 125 bales of hay. There was a tractor and a bobcat in there but no animals and no people were injured, so we are very thankful for that," commented Randy Haines, business owner of Cool Winds Farm.
The business owner estimates there was likely over $100,000 worth of damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.