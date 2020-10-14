Not guilty plea entered for man facing four alleged sexually-related charges

In Allen County Common Pleas Court, a Lima man enters his plea to four sexually-related charges.
Marcos Gonzalez-Barcenas has pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape and two charges of gross sexual imposition. Two date ranges are in question. Court documents state these alleged crimes happened between April of 2019 to March 31, 2020, and April 2020 to May 2020. A motion will be filed to have an interpreter work with Gonzalez-Barcenas and his attorney because English is not his first language. His attorney also plans to file a motion to suppress a statement he made to police.