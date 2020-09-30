ODOT and Highway Patrol team up to make work zones safer

Construction areas on highways are a common sight in Ohio before the weather gets too cold, and that means that workers are on the roads.
Unfortunately, crashes in these sites do happen - and that's why the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol are teaming up to make work zones safer around the state, including in Allen County between Bluffton and Beaverdam on I-75.
Last year there were 6,500 crashes in work zones in Ohio. As of September 21, there have been 3,100, and 14 of those crashes were fatal.
"Out of the 14 total fatalities this year, five of those have been workers, and so we ask the people always watch your speed, always avoid distracted driving, but especially in work zones," said Chris Hughes, deputy director for ODOT District 1. "Work zones are more complex, there’s a better chance for unexpected maneuvers that have to be made, and just more to pay attention to."
Traditionally, work zones are a tricky area for state troopers to target vehicles that are driving recklessly. To counter this problem, the OSHP are now taking to the skies with their aviation section.
"In the airspeed zone, there will be a highway patrol plane; he’s going to be working with troopers on the ground, relaying information as far as not only speed but other violations like following too close and the Move Over and Slow Down Law," said Sgt. Alec Coil with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "If they observe a work crew in the area and someone doesn’t observe the Move Over and Slow Down Law, then you could also be cited for that."
Based on the results, this project may be expanded next year.