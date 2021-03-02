ODOT worker injured in early Tuesday morning accident

Troopers responded to an accident just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-75 after reports of a semi crashing into an ODOT truck.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say 40-year-old Matthew Fought of Lima was driving his rig north on the interstate near State Route 81 when he crossed the white edge line. He hit an Ohio Department of Transportation truck parked on the east shoulder, with its emergency lights and arrow board flashing. The semi went off the left side of the highway and ended up in the median. The ODOT worker, 32-year-old Caleb Varhees of Cridersville, was taken to St. Rita's with minor injuries. Troopers say both men were wearing seatbelts. The northbound lanes had to be briefly shut down to clean up the mess.
Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol 3/2/2021: Bath Township – On March 2, 2021 at approximately 1:25 A.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a semi that had crashed into an ODOT truck near mile post 127 on Interstate 75.
Matthew Fought, age 40, of Lima, was operating a 2014 ASVE semi and trailer northbound on Interstate 75. Caleb Varhees, age 32, of Cridersville, was parked on the east shoulder of Interstate 75 in a Ford F-450, owned by The Ohio Department of Transportation, with emergency lights and arrow board activated. The semi crossed the white edge line and struck the F-450. The semi ran off the left side of the road before becoming disabled in the median.
Mr. Fought and Mr. Varhess were both reportedly wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. Mr. Varhees, was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center with minor injuries. The right lane of Interstate 75 northbound was shut down for approximately one hour and twenty minutes. The left lane was shut down for approximately twenty minutes, after opening the right, to clear the involved vehicles and debris. Interstate 75 has since been fully reopened.
Assisting troopers on scene were Bath Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s Towing and Beaverdam Fleet Service.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists it is state law to move over or slow down for stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated.