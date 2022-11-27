Ohio Attorney General's Office warns about online scams on Cyber Monday

Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Outside of Black Friday, Cyber Monday is the most popular day for people to make a dent in their holiday wish lists. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 64 million people are expected to log on Monday to shop online. But retail websites are not the only ones looking to lure shoppers to their sites, cybercriminals will be busy trying to be the Grinch to ruin everybody's Christmas.
The Ohio Attorney General's office has some tips to prevent people from getting scammed while they are shopping.
First, don't use public Wi-Fi when you are entering sensitive information such as a credit card number. Keep apps, software, and operating systems up-to-date, and use secure websites whenever you need to enter personal information.
Cybercriminals can capture credit card and personal information by skimming your data online. Look for the "s" in "HTTPS" that a website is secure, and always double-check that the site you're on is the company's legitimate site.
Also, use credit cards instead of debit cards; credit cards have more safeguards.
Carefully review the expected delivery date and shipping costs before making a purchase. Find out whether you'll be charged shipping or restocking fees if you return the product.
You may receive texts or emails alerting you of a shipping delay or that your account has been frozen. You may be asked to provide personal information or to click on a link for additional information. But providing personal information or clicking on unknown links could lead to financial harm or infect your computer with malware.
Most importantly don't click on links that you are not sure you know where they are from and taking a few precautions can help you stay safe when you are online shopping this year.
