Ohio Department of Youth Services holds training on how to recognize and help victims of human trafficking

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Training is critical for any profession, and it's no different for the juvenile justice system.

The Ohio Department of Youth Services held a training event at the Fraternal Order of Police in Lima. The topic was on juvenile victims of human trafficking and was designed for anyone who encounters children first-hand that may be a victim. The participants were given different scenarios from child trafficking victims to help better recognize those who might be victims and how to best handle these cases.

