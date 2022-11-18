Ohio Department of Youth Services holds training on how to recognize and help victims of human trafficking

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Training is critical for any profession, and it's no different for the juvenile justice system.
The Ohio Department of Youth Services held a training event at the Fraternal Order of Police in Lima. The topic was on juvenile victims of human trafficking and was designed for anyone who encounters children first-hand that may be a victim. The participants were given different scenarios from child trafficking victims to help better recognize those who might be victims and how to best handle these cases.
"The goal is to have the various participants today that are from around the state of Ohio be able to learn the tools and the resources and take that back to their individual counties so they can implement the resources and the skills that they've learned today in their own communities to help their own children," explained Todd Kohlrieser, Allen County Probate & Juvenile Court Judge.
Although the training focused on child victims, Kohlrieser says adults are just as vulnerable, and around 70% of trafficking victims are females.
