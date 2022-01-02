Ohio is 5 months away from May primary

We are just a little more than five months away from what could be a highly contested primary election for Ohio Governor. There have already been a few candidates from both parties throwing their hats in the ring for the May 3rd Primary. On the Democratic side, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranely are set to face off. Then on the Republican side former Ohio congressman Jim Renacci and Ohio Farmer Joe Blystone will be going up against Mike DeWine who will be seeking reelection.
“People vote their future more than their past so having a vision of where Ohio needs to go, what we need to do. I think it is the important thing. I have that vision, I am just very optimistic about our future, this is great great state, there is no better state to live in,” says DeWine. “Some basic things we need to keep focusing on, keep focusing on that infrastructure, keep focusing on making sure that people have the training that they need, so they can get a good job and live their version of the American dream.”
Other candidates still have until February 2nd to get their names on the ballot. Besides the Governor’s race, numerous people have announced they are running for Rob Portman seat when he steps down a year from now. As of Sunday, four democrats and ten republicans have announced running for the position.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.