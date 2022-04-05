Ohio Lieutenant Governor in Lima to hear what is on the minds of several community leaders

He was attending a meeting with local interfaith leaders and others to learn what concerns they are facing in the community. Husted’s office set up the informal roundtable meeting at “In Faith Ministries” and Pastor Michael Lyons was happy to gather a group together.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted, “Well, one of the things that the governor and I do a lot is we travel around the state hearing what’s on people’s minds. Finding out what’s going on in the community whether that’s an issue when they have a brownfield that needs to get cleaned up or they have a site that they can put a new business if they need more money for road construction. Or some of the issues that are just cultural in the community that they want to discuss with us, and they want us to know what’s on their mind. All of those things are the benefit of traveling and talking to people.”
Pastor Michael Lyons adds, “The idea was to simply for him to hear some of the things and concerns that we might be having here in our city and for me to give a chance to share and hear how we can help the government's office move their purposes as well.”
The meeting itself was closed to the media so those attending could speak freely. Husted said he would listen to the concerns and take them back to Columbus to find ways they can assist.
