Ohio Means Jobs receives grant to fulfill healthcare positions

The U.S. Department of Labor has given out grants to multiple Ohio counties to assist in their healthcare workforce needs.
Ohio Means Jobs in Allen County has received over $313,711 to help fulfill healthcare positions. This includes filling workforce gaps, training new hires in high demand, and upskilling current employees.
Healthcare providers don’t need to apply to receive the grant and are encouraged to reach out, as funds can be reallocated across counties.
“So, if they reach out to us and say we have some training needs, this is a cost pool we’ll be able to pull money out of and help them with those training needs," explains Joe Patton, Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County. "So, there’s other counties that have this grant and with COVID a lot of the training opportunities might be a little more narrow and in Allen County, we like to get our money out. So, we can pull funds from other counties. So, definitely apply, don’t think that just because we have a limited amount of money, we can always get more if we need to.”
To request funding from the grant, call Ohio Means Jobs at 419-999-0360 or email at OMJAllen@jfs.ohio.gov.
The healthcare occupations included in the grant are:
Emergency Medical Assistant, Paramedic, Pharmacy Technician, Occupational Therapists, Child, family, and school Social Workers, Social Human Services Workers, Phlebotomists, Physical Therapists, Pharmacy Tech State License, Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse, Medical Assistant, Pharmacists, Home Health Aides, Nursing Assistants, and Medical Equipment Preparers.