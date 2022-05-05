Ohio Senate President comments on the possible overturning of "Roe vs Wade" by United States Supreme Court

As the investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft opinion about overturning “Roe versus Wade” by the United States Supreme Court, an Ohio lawmaker says if it does happen, Ohio will be ready.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman is optimistic that Ohio will be ready as groundwork has already been set concerning abortions. The Ohio legislature has currently banned abortions after 20-weeks of gestation and have moved to restrict access to the abortion pill, which now constitutes more than 50% of abortions rather than surgery.
Senate Matt Huffman states, “This is like somebody putting a microphone into a jury, trying to find out what the jury is deliberating about before the decision or bugging a judge's office or doing a whole number of other things.”
Huffman says he finds the leak an extraordinarily disturbing issue as the confidentiality of the United States Supreme Court was violated. He goes on to say while there has been controversy with recent decisions of the court and that justices disagree, there has also been a mutual respect.
Huffman adds, “But they never violated their confidences with each other. It’s always a decision came out and everybody found out about it at the same time. I think that’s important, that confidentiality.”
A woman's right to choose has been one of America’s most sharply divided cultural issues. A final judgment from the Supreme Court on “Roe versus Wade” is expected in a couple of months.
