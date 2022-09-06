Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend

(WLIO) - Even though we had a major crash on I-75 Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, the long holiday weekend was the safest Labor Day weekend in a decade.
The patrol released their numbers from over the weekend, and they say there were four fatal crashes around Ohio, which is the lowest amount since 2010. The one Sunday in Allen County took the life of a Fairfield, Ohio man, who was in one of the six vehicles that were part of the large crash caused by a semi that didn't yield to traffic that was slowed down because of another crash. Two other semis were also involved in the crash. A total of 22 people were injured, 10 of which were taken to area hospitals. Troopers arrested over four hundred drivers statewide for OVI, between Friday morning and Monday night.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four fatal traffic crashes which claimed four lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to provisional data. The data collected points to the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend as being the safest since 2010.
Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions. The Labor Day weekend reporting period began Friday, September 2 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 5 at 11:59 p.m.
A total of 16,894 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 10,356 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,065 motorists.