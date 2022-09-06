Ohio State Highway Patrol

(WLIO) - Even though we had a major crash on I-75 Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, the long holiday weekend was the safest Labor Day weekend in a decade.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend

The patrol released their numbers from over the weekend, and they say there were four fatal crashes around Ohio, which is the lowest amount since 2010. The one Sunday in Allen County took the life of a Fairfield, Ohio man, who was in one of the six vehicles that were part of the large crash caused by a semi that didn't yield to traffic that was slowed down because of another crash. Two other semis were also involved in the crash. A total of 22 people were injured, 10 of which were taken to area hospitals. Troopers arrested over four hundred drivers statewide for OVI, between Friday morning and Monday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.