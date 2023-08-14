August 14, 2023 Press Release from The Ohio State University: Beginning August 30, 2023, Ohio State University Extension will be offering Forages for Horses- a virtual course for equine managers. The course will utilize a combination of live webinars on Zoom with equine and forage experts, along with an in-depth online course accessed through the platform Scarlet Canvas. The Forages for Horses program is a collaboration between Ohio State University Extension, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council.
Each webinar will be offered live on Zoom at 7 P.M. and feature presentations in a 60-minute span. Attendees will be able to interact with the speakers and ask questions in real-time. Once registered, attendees will be granted access to the full online course including the live-webinars, webinar recordings, and complementary resources, which includes a digital copy of the full class manual. Participants that attend all four webinars will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion.
The webinar schedule and topics are as follows.
· Wednesday, August 30th- Hay Day
· Wednesday, September 13th- Maximizing Pasture
· Wednesday, September 27th- Grazing for Health-Pasture Myth Busters
· Wednesday, October 11th- Heavy Stocking Rates & Associated Issues
“Straight from the Horse’s Mouth” a Q&A session with experts will follow each webinar until 8:30 PM.
The Forages for Horses course utilizes Scarlet Canvas (which is OSU’s platform for online learning) to house additional videos, presentations, articles, and digital access to the traditional course manual. For best performance, Canvas should be used on the current or first previous major release of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari. Canvas runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, or any other device with a modern web browser.
Cost of the course is $75. Registration includes access to all online content through August 30, 2024. Current and new members of the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council are eligible for a $15 discount on registration. You may still register after the live webinars have occurred. Register for the course by visiting https://go.osu.edu/foragesforhorsesregistration.
Questions about the course or the OFGC member discount code can be directed to Christine Gelley of Noble County OSU Extension at gelley.2@osu.edu.