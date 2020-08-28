Ohio sticking to testing protocol despite a CDC advisement

Ohio, like many states, decided to not to follow the Centers for Disease Control's latest testing guidance, prompting the CDC to backtrack.
The CDC put out guidance saying healthy people don't need to get tested if they have come in contact with the virus, rather only those with symptoms and the vulnerable. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is not changing their protocols and still encourage people without symptoms to get tested for COVID-19. He says that is a way to beat the virus and a reason they allow anyone to get a test at one of the many National Guard pop-up test sites.
"We think the protocol that we have today is correct," DeWine said. "We do not want to give up the ability or we should not give up the ability, nor do we want to, to go into an underserved community. And just not require the symptoms, not require people to prove they've got symptoms or take that doctor's order."
A day after the guidance was released, the CDC director walked back saying anyone in contact with the virus should get tested.