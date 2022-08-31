Old COVID home tests may not give accurate results warns Allen County Public Health

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO)- Those who have had a COVID test sitting at home may want to check the date on the box to ensure that the materials can still give you an accurate test.

Allen County Public Health says that test kits may have a shelf life that is dependent on when the COVID test was manufactured. If left past for four to six months or even more, depending on the maker, it could cause the test kit to not deliver an accurate result in COVID detection. Allen County Public Health wants to remind residents to check their test kits as soon as they can.

