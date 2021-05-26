OMJ Allen County getting people back to work - FedEx Supply Chain holding hiring event

With Allen County’s unemployment number at 6.5%, local industries hope they can bring that number down.
FedEx Supply Chain holding a hiring event at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County to fill 50 positions in their warehouse serving Procter & Gamble here in Allen County. OMJ Allen County hosts multi-hiring events and says attendance has been brisk and they expect to pick up as the June expiration deadline for the additional COVID unemployment benefits approach. They are now seeing a mix of individuals.
OMJ Career Consultant Tova Brunk explains, “We’ve been assisting job seekers who may have been out of the workforce for a while but we’ve also been seeing individuals who've been in the workforce. But because there are so many opportunities right now they’re just looking for better growth opportunities for themselves.”
FedEx Supply Chain will be at OMJ again Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. where there will be onsite interviews and even same-day employment offers.