One in Lima Police Department custody after shots were fired during an argument

LIMA, OH(WLIO) - One woman is in custody after firing a gun on Jefferson Street Friday afternoon. Around 4:30 pm, the Lima Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Jefferson. A woman and a man had been arguing when the woman drew a gun and fired multiple times. None of the shots hit the man or anyone else in the area. Police took the woman into custody and are still investigating the incident.
