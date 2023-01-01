UPPER SANDUSKY, OH (WLIO) - A body was found in a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky.

The Upper Sandusky Police Department says that they responded to a dollar tree in the area and found a female employee deceased. The original call says that a man was waving around a weapon inside the store. Once inside, they found a female employee deceased.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.