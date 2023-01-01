Areas of AM Fog. Cloudy skies with a spotty shower or two. Mild. High near 55F. Winds E shifting S at 5 to 10 mph..
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH (WLIO) - A body was found in a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky.
The Upper Sandusky Police Department says that they responded to a dollar tree in the area and found a female employee deceased. The original call says that a man was waving around a weapon inside the store. Once inside, they found a female employee deceased.
The man left the store before police arrived -- but was located a short time later and taken into custody.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called in to process the crime scene.
The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire, Wyandot County Coroner's Office, Wyandot County Prosecutors Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted the Upper Sandusky Police Department.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
