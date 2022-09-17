Open House at Lima Optimist Safety City a big success

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City invited the public to check out what they are all about. They held an open house Saturday to not only show off the long-time safety education staple in the community but offer a lot of free food and activities for the kids. Safety City Officer Eric Mericle got the idea for the open house after the parents of kids that took part in their summer safety academies told him they didn’t know much about what they do there. So, they opened the doors to answer that question.
“I think it offers the kids in the community to learn a lot of safety. Fire safety with the Survivor Life House, the bicycle safety, we teach gun safety, safety when you are at home, safety when you are out in the public,” says Eric Mericle, Safety City Officer. “So, it gives so much to them, and we teach them how to handle situations if they come in contact with a bad person or something like that.”
Safety City has around two dozen buildings that are sponsored by local businesses and organizations to help give the location a city feel. During the open house, they unveiled their latest one a replica of one of Ohio State Lima’s first buildings Galvin Hall. Mericle says more buildings are in the works.
