Organizations and businesses feeding kids in need during pandemic

Helping families in need keep their children fed amid a pandemic is the goal of SAFY's Youth Drop-in Center in Lima. Thanks to a donation by the Children's Hunger Alliance, the organization can give out meals to those families that might be struggling.
"We're doing this to meet the needs of families right now, that struggle with getting to the store or keeping meals in the house for their kids," said Regina Cowell, community outreach coordinator for the SAFY Youth Drop-in Center. "A lot of parents of teenagers coming in like the meals because they are full meals also have incorporated drinks and snacks with them."
The meals can be picked up Tuesdays and Fridays from the side entrance at 658 West Market Street in Lima. More info can be found on SAFY of Lima's Facebook page.
And over in Delphos, a few years ago a meal distribution project was started by a local high schooler. She called it the Give Back Program. Usually two days' worth of food is given out to children on free or reduced lunch, but given the current circumstances, that has increased.
"With a pandemic going on, we decided to expand that; since children are not in school, parents might not be able to afford feeding them, so we've created meals that have seven breakfasts, seven lunches, seven suppers, and some snacks," said Kristina Claypool, Give Back Program organizer.
"It means a lot to us - kids are still learning, they’re still taking lessons at home, so we’re still making sure that they’re being fed," said Lynn Miller, owner of At Home Realty.
Those meals can be picked up at the At Home Reality office on Second Street in Delphos, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.