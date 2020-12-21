Our Daily Bread partners with St. Marys temple to serve hot holiday meals

Visitors to Our Daily Bread soup kitchen were served the holiday staples Monday evening, courtesy of the Shekinah Temple in St. Marys.
The temple usually hosts a meal at the kitchen and community center once a month. This time, they partnered with Agape Ministries in St. Marys and the Victory Center in Wapakoneta to provide a special meal.
“This is just one way we reach out to the community and help people that may be struggling this time of year, or any time of the year," says Bob Warren, Associate Pastor at Shekinah Temple. "We just want to give them food or whatever they need.”
Warren says the temple hopes to hold another meal around the fourth Thursday in January.