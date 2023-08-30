Outside prosecutor appointed in Celina police officer involved shooting case

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A prosecutor outside of Mercer County will now review evidence relating to an officer-involved shooting in Celina that left one man dead.
The Mercer County prosecutor says that Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger has been appointed to the case, and will review evidence in order to address fairness in the investigation. Ohio BCI is still investigating, and a report is expected to be done within six weeks.
Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, August 25th, Celina police encountered 24-year-old Corey Andrews of St. Marys near the pond at Eastview Park. The encounter resulted in a police-involved shooting. Andrew was pronounced deceased after being taken to the Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater.