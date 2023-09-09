Park on the corner of 15th and Reese in Perry Township renamed after late community leader

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A park in Perry Township is now named after one of the women who helped bring it, among other projects, to the community.
The Northwest Perry Township Revitalization Group celebrated the newly renamed Willie Thompson Park at their annual Fall Fun Day with plenty of food and activities for kids. Thompson was one of the founding members of the group and helped spearhead numerous neighborhood improvement projects up until her death several years ago.
These volunteers have spent over two decades fixing problems in their community, like a lack of street lights and illegal garbage dumping. Much of their success is thanks to Thompson's effort and drive.
"She was a great leader. She was a dedicated leader. And she was instrumental, if she brought us an idea, we went along with it. We miss her, but this is her park. She was very instrumental in getting this done," recalled Mary Williamson, the current president of the Northwest Perry Township Revitalization Group.
The park, which is located on the corner of 15th and Reese, was created over 20 years ago, only a few years after the revitalization group formed.