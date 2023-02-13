Paul Curtis Jr. pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sam McLaurin

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man charged with a 2021 murder, took a plea deal in court this afternoon.
33-year-old Paul Curtis Jr. pleaded guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to murder for the death of Sam McLaurin. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in another case. A third case against him was dropped as part of the plea deal.
According to the police, McLaurin's body was found in the driveway of his home, detectives state that McLaurin was found with eighteen gunshot wounds on his body. A witness says Curtis and McLaurin were having an argument, and moments later, they heard gunshots. Prosecutors have stuck a deal for a sentence of 19 years to life for all three charges. Curtis will be sentenced at a later date, so the victim's family has a chance to speak before his sentence is handed down.