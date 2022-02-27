People hike through Kendrick Wood in search for the signs of Spring

There may still be some snow on the ground, but there is Spring in the air in the Johnny Appleseed Parks. Some intrepid adventurers headed out to Kendrick woods Sunday afternoon to search for the signs of spring. Besides seeing the starts of buds on the trees and some birds flying around, they also went on the hunt for one of the earliest blooming wildflowers the “skunk cabbage.” While each season has its own strengths, naturalist Dan Hodges says there is something about spring in the parks that gets everyone excited.
”You know Winter’s the peace and the solitude, and that kind of dormant period of time. It’s beautiful, but I am excited for the new life of spring,’ says Hodges. “Of course all of your Johnny Appleseed Parks are a great place to experience that. You know the leaves are just itching to burst out and the flowers are just starting to bloom, the birds of singing and the groundhogs are waking. It’s just a whole fresh new enlivened season of spring. I love spring.”
This year Johnny Appleseed metro park district is celebrating their 50th anniversary and they have activities planned throughout this year. For more information about what is going on log on to https://www.jampd.com/
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.