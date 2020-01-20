New changes are coming this year for the Perry Local School District. The school board held a special meeting to approve the resignation of board member Tammy McDonnell. McDonnell officially resigned as of January 16, 2020.
The reason for her resignation is unknown as the board president declined to comment. In addition to the approval of the resignation, they approved the hiring of the new treasurer, Mandy France. France has several years of experience in finance.
“I’m actually looking forward to getting to know the budget, getting to know how the staff ’s dynamics work and get more involved in their mission and vision and being able to support that with the changes that they have coming up with their superintendency,” said France.
Along with the treasurer, the role of the superintendent will also need to be filled. The current superintendent Allison Van Gorder recently submitted her resignation.