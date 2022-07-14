Physicians continue to warn about the dangers of leaving children in vehicles during summer

As temperatures continue to heat up this summer, emergency medicine physicians are reminding parents about the dangers of leaving their children in a hot car.
It may sound like common sense, but every year multiple deaths are reported. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been nearly one thousand deaths because of kids being left in hot cars. Parents may not think about how even mild temperatures could be a concern but even on a 70-degree day, the inside of a car can reach more than 115 degrees.
To help prevent such a tragic accident, doctors recommend leaving something like your purse, shoe, or cellphone in the backseat. It may seem strange, but if it's something you immediately need when you get out of your vehicle, you'll be more inclined to not forget.
"More importantly, as a bystander, if you see something, do not hesitate to be polite to be you know none of my business, this can save a life so call the police, call whoever you need to, get these kids out as soon as you can and then take them to the appropriate medical facility if exhaustion and or fatigue has set it in," said Dr. Purva Grover, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Grover also advises parents to lock up their vehicles once they park. Children have died after climbing inside while playing and accidentally getting trapped.
