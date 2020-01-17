A plane crashed in Paulding County right after taking off from a private runway and it's now being investigated.

Plane crash in Paulding County being investigated

It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 in Brown Township in rural Oakwood. The sheriff's office says the plane went down in a plowed field on the east side of Road 163, north of 138. The pilot, Dustin Dobbelaere, was the only person inside and he was life-flighted to a Fort Wayne hospital. The severity of his injuries aren't clear. An investigation was launched between several agencies.

