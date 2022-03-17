Plenty of Irish Food and Drink to be had in Lima on St. Patrick's Day

Saint Patrick’s Day has officially arrived and locals were out celebrating Thursday afternoon in several area restaurants.
Beer Barrel was hopping with people getting some good Irish food this afternoon. Patrons were wearing their green showing their Irish Pride and some even enjoying a green beer for the occasion. There was something for everyone, even if you weren’t Irish.
Casey Zechman at Beer Barrel on Market Street adds, “We’re featuring our menu items for our Irish menu. A Reuben, shepherd’s pie, a Rueben deep dish pizza. All kinds of really great things, Irish Mint Pie. So, a lot of great features and items that we’re excited about this day.”
Over at The Met, the kitchen was busy making their Irish dishes and libations with several green options also on the menu.
The Met Bartender Haily Gentry adds, “We have the Luck of the Irish. You can make a mock-tail out of that one too. So, if you’ve got the kids or a DD we have the Luck of the Irish Tito’s or no Tito’s.”
Luke Baumgartner cooks at the Met and describes a few menu items. “Yeah, we’re actually running a pastrami poutine and were and we’re also doing a Get Lucky Burger which is a burger with pastrami and an egg on it.”
Patrons of Beer Barrel were also able to enjoy music from John Heaphy and the Beer Barrel Boys.
