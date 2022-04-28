4/28/22 Press Release: TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) -- Ada native Nathan Snider, now a sophomore computer science and mathematics double major at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has been named a Goldwater Scholar, the preeminent honor for undergraduate students pursuing degrees in the natural science, engineering and mathematics. He will receive a substantial scholarship from the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation to support their career goals of earning doctorate degrees in their career fields.
Hurtig already has a lengthy list of research, classroom, and laboratory scholarly experiences – with more planned for this summer. His introduction to research came with computer science and software engineering professor Joe Hollingsworth, PhD, on a National Science Foundation-sponsored Thought Network project to help educators better understand what students are thinking when answering questions on online learning platforms. Hurtig earned second-place honors for a presentation about his project work at the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education conference earlier this spring in Providence, Rhode Island. His work on the Thought Network has been featured in an online conference and he will be making a presentation at another meeting of computing professionals this summer in Dublin, Ireland.
Last summer, Hurtig participated in a National Science Foundation-sponsored Research Experiences for Undergraduates program at Florida Atlantic University. He helped a student from Brigham Young University build a robot to simulate pedestrian traffic to test cell phone signal power in an area of West Palm Beach, Florida. The study’s data showed city planners how busy intersections were and whether there was a need for crosswalks and traffic light time changes. Hurtig is planning to co-present a research paper about this project at the Association for Computing Machinery’s southeast conference later this spring.
Hurtig is now preparing for an REU opportunity in mathematics this summer at University of Maryland.
"My research projects have drawn on a wide range of classes at Rose-Hulman and I'm grateful to all the faculty that have supported me along the way,” said Hurtig, from Ada, Ohio. “Pursuing research in any way at the undergraduate level, much less applying for something like the Goldwater Scholarship, couldn't have happened for me without the encouragement of the inspiring people around me. Even more valuable than the award itself is the reputation it brings, being among the ranks of Goldwater Scholars will unlock many opportunities to do great things in the future."
Rose-Hulman student has been named a Goldwater Scholar, and the institute has now had 14 students earn this distinction since 2004, with several more honorable mention selections as well. Joining Hurtig is being recognized this year was fellow sophomore Hannah Snider of Plainfield, Indiana. Both of members of Rose-Hulman’s Noblitt Scholars program, encouraging high-achieving students toward careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
This marks the first time that Rose-Hulman sophomores have been recognized with this award, according to associate professor of biology and biomedical engineering Bill Weiner, PhD, Rose-Hulman’s Goldwater Scholars coordinator. He said, “For Rose-Hulman to have one sophomore earning Goldwater Scholar recognition is quite an accomplishment, but to have two honorees is simply outstanding and a real testament to the outstanding scholarly work Nathan and Hannah have accomplished during the past two years. They are on the pathway to a successful future in their fields.”
