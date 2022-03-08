Press Release from the United State Post Office: SPENCERVILLE, OH USPS Retail Associate Stacy Jorgensen received the Postmaster General Hero award for helping an elderly man who had fallen victim to a scam. A regular customer she knew very well purchased two large money orders to send internationally and she knew this was unusual. “I took care of him while I worked at a nursing home and I know he does not have family oversees,” Jorgensen recalled.
Jorgensen called the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the nursing home to alert them about the incident. She confirmed the elderly customer was a victim of an international lottery scheme. She explained to the customer he is being scammed and the man was very grateful for Jorgensen's assistance. “If it was my grandparent, I would want someone to step in and help them,” explained Jorgensen. “We have to look out for the elderly and get involved when someone is trying to take advantage of them.”
Unfortunately, older Americans are an easy target for scammers. Here are some tips to prevent this from happening to you or a loved one:
- Consult with a friend: Ask someone you trust for advice before making any large purchase or financial decision.
- Review financial statements: Go over credit card and bank statements to ensure that only authorized purchases are listed.
- Register for Do Not Call: Register for the Do Not Call list and only pick up the phone if you personally know the caller.
- Never pay for a prize: Remember that no legitimate lottery will ask for money to claim your prize.
- Avoid free seminars: Avoid free lunch or free dinner seminars where investment schemes and other phony offers are frequently promoted.
- Don't return unknown calls: Be aware that people who have been scammed are at higher risk of being targeted again. Even just returning a scammer’s phone call can put you at risk, as scammers often sell the personal contact information of respondents to other scammers.
For more information, please visit uspis.gov/tips-prevention
The Postal Service recognizes postal heroes for heroic acts from reuniting lost children with their parents, providing life-saving medical care, extinguishing fires, alerting customers to hazards, assisting at traffic accidents, and contacting authorities if they believe the customer is being targeted by scammers.
One of the goals of Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, is recognizing the women and men of the Postal Service who live, work, and serve in every American community. They represent the postal brand with every customer interaction through constant dedication to the mission of universal service. Their commitment ensures the Postal Service delivery platform and services are always a trusted, visible, and valued part of America’s social and economic infrastructure.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.