If you've noticed that you seem to feel calmer and happier around your four-legged friend, you're not alone.

A recent study found that people who spent time with a therapy dog while in the emergency room reported experiencing less pain after. The results come as no surprise to psychologists at the Cleveland Clinic. Beyond just the physical, humans also seem to have a strong emotional connection with their dogs. Many times a dog can sense their owner's mood -- especially if they're feeling anxious or depressed. In some cases, doctors will recommend a patient get a dog if they are experiencing those kinds of mental health issues. That's because dogs can help them get out of the house more, and feel a sense of purpose and they can also aid in feelings of loneliness. Not to mention, dogs love unconditionally, so they won't judge. If you're unable to have a dog of your own, you could always consider volunteering at a shelter instead.

