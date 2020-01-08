Since World War I, the Putnam County Annex building has served many purposes, but now the future of the building is uncertain.

Putnam County Commissioners work on plans for County Annex building

Over the past 100 years, the building has experienced some wear and tear. Right now the building currently houses IT, the Prosecutor's Office and Veteran Services. The Putnam County Commissioners are trying to find out what those damages are and if they are worth fixing. If so, they'll get an engineer and get estimated costs. If not, they are thinking about moving the current offices to another building.

“We would like to have a decision, a clear path made by the end of 2020 so we’re going to take the year to try to come up with the best scenario and if the people of Putnam County we’d like to have input we’re open to it,” said John Schlumbohm, a Putnam County Commissioner.

Anyone with thoughts about what they should do with the annex building is encouraged to reach out to the Putnam County Commissioners.

