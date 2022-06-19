Putnam County Fair prepares for a big week of competition

Sunday was move-in day for the animal projects at the Putnam County, for participants like Josie Gerding there is some work to be done to get her Dairy Feeder Calf, Yogi, settled into his temporary home.
“We have been washing them, and we set up our pen, that is mostly what we did, and put feed in the bags,” says Gerding.
But the work is worth it because there are some things that Gerding is looking forward to.
“Probably getting to bond with your calf, and having fun with your cousins,” explains Gerding.
The Junior Fair Board has been preparing for Fair Week since January. It takes a lot of hard work and determination to get everything ready. But move-in day can get a little crazy.
“It is pretty hectic yea,” says Sean Kelley President of the Putnam County Junior Fair Board. “But we all get it done and we get it done easily.”
Kelley says he is ready for a fast-paced and fun week.
“I love seeing all the work of our members, I have been directing over for the past 5 months. It makes me excited to see us running it all,” adds Kelley. “We are all the leaders of it. Little kids look up to us and that is something that I like to see all the little kids wanting to be in our shoes someday.”
Junior Fair competition begins on Monday and runs the rest of the week.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.