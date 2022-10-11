Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man

It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
In opening statements, prosecutors say that in both incidents, Rawlins forced himself on the victims when he was alone with them.
The defendant in this matter, Jourdyn Rawlins, is charged with two counts of rape,” says Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Mariah Cunningham. “In this case, rape is defined as person engaging in sexual conduct with another. Where the person purposely compels the other person to submit by force or threat of force.”
“We are not denying that there was some sort of contact with Jourdyn and each of these young ladies. Not denying that at all,” replies Defense attorney Andrea Bayer. “However there will be no evidence presented to you that Jourdyn used any force and without that force, there is no rape.”
The trial will resume Wednesday morning
