Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape.

It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.

