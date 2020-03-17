Republican party on hold to appoint Allen County commissioner

The postponement of the Primary Election has impacted the Allen County Republicans' decision to fill the commissioner's seat.
The party had planned to fill Jay Begg's seat for the remainder of the term with the winner of the Republican Primary race. Now that's on hold because the party's council cannot meet due to gathering concerns from COVID-19. Last week it was announced Begg would not return to his commissioner role. He suffered an injury at his home last fall and will exceed the days allotted by the Ohio Revised Code for elected officials to be outside their respective office. The ORC allows 90 days plus an additional 30 days for medical issues.
"The plane's on the tarmac and it certainly isn't ready to take off at this point until they lift the ban on how many people can congregate at one time," Keith Cheney said, chairman of he Allen County Republican Party.
Tuesday was supposed to be Begg's last day on leave.