Reynolds-Bales named executive director of the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If a tire touches it they probably have something to do with it, that from the new executive director of the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
Tara Reynolds-Bales grew up in the Lima area and just moved back from the Pittsburgh area after 20 years. She is excited to be back and is looking forward to leading the LARPC.
"Coming back and seeing the energy and the synergy that is happening here and the Regional Planning Commission is a part of that, and so my plan is to work with all the stakeholders in the county and the city to be able to move this region forward, where it deserves to be and where it should be," said Tara Reynolds-Bales, executive director of the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
The LARPC will be holding an open house on Wednesday, March 15th for the public to review the transportation improvement plan. The public is invited to attend from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their offices at 130 West North Street in Lima.