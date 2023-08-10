Rhodes State College graduates its 2023 police academy

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It was a ceremony that not only welcomed new officers to the force but new officers we can expect on our streets, ensuring the safety of others.
Rhodes State graduating their 2023 police academy thanking them for their work during training -- as well as their sacrifice. The 2023 class includes Noah Becher, Dillon Carter, Dakota Franks, Amanda Gilroy, Andrew Hadley, Benjamin Jaqueth, Ethan Kinstle, Whitney Koontz, Rylee Leonard, Austin McDonald, and John Schoen.
"These are men and women that are willingly sacrificing family time, risks to themselves, to serve the public," said Keith Faber, Auditor for the State of Ohio. "And that is something that is extremely admirable, and something we need to commend."
These students were taught the same curriculum as other police academy classes, from driving to learning how to take pepper spray and a Taser. But this class was also warned about the changing climate when it comes to police in society.
"I drove home that if you see another officer doing something wrong, there used to be that blue wall of silence," said Mark Ernst, Rhodes State Police Academy Commander. "That doesn't exist anymore. You see someone do something wrong, you need to tell a superior or someone about that. Because if you know they are doing something wrong and you don't report it, you are just as responsible."
And these cadets are already set to patrol the streets and help others, such as Whitney Koontz, who will be working at the Allen County Sheriff's Office. She says the thing she is looking forward to the most -- is just the continued aspect of learning.
"Learning. For sure learning," said Koontz. "And getting to help friends, family, people that I have worked with forever, and really excited."
These 11 cadets are ready to make a difference in their community.