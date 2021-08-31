Rhodes State College receives grant for campus security upgrades

A $5 million Campus Safety Grant Program was launched, and one local college is receiving money through it.
Rhodes State College has received $161,200 through the program from the state to upgrade their campus security. Rhodes State is one of 27 schools in Ohio to receive money through this program. The college had to propose their plan to the state on what they would do with the money. With the money they are enhancing radio communication between the new Borra Center for Health Sciences and the Main Campus as well as implementing electronic locks for exterior and interior doors on campus.
Russell Litke, Vice President for Finance & Business at Rhodes State College said, “One of the biggest things they will offer though in the way of safety and security is with any type of imminent threat that may happen here at the college. It will allow college personnel to immediately lockdown door electronically, remotely.”
Litke expects that the project will be complete before the spring semester.