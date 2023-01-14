Riverside Art Center awards ribbons for TSC High School Exhibit

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - High schools around Auglaize County were invited to nominate students' works to compete in an art show.

The Riverside Art Center received 94 entries from five schools in the county for their TSC High School Exhibit. Teachers nominated their students' best work to be entered into the show and put on display in the gallery. The Riverside Art Center hopes this experience can inspire students by giving them a chance to see the work of other artists and make them realize that art galleries aren't just for professional artists with years of experience. Having their work on display helps students see that they're talented enough to be there too.

