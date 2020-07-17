Run to the Moon goes virtual

Because of the rise of cases statewide of COVID-19, the annual Run to the Moon has switched to a virtual event just a couple of days before it was scheduled to blast off.
The annual run was going to be Saturday morning with safety protocols in place. But organizers have decided to make it an all virtual running event after they received a letter under the direction of the State Health Department that the race cannot happen in person, because of the rise of cases statewide. Race participants can now pick a time to run either a 10K, 5K, or a one-mile Fun Run at their choosing. Organizers are hoping to see all the participants again in 2021 for the Run to the Moon.